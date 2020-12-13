Donaire insists he has right to fight Rodriguez as COVID-19 retests turn out negative

NONITO Donaire Jr. is relentlessly pursuing his rightful place as Emmanuel Rodriguez’s opponent for the World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight title.

The ‘Filipino Flash’ again took a new round of testing and emerged negative anew from COVID-19, and he insists he should be allowed to face Rodriguez in the Dec. 19 headliner at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

Donaire, 38, post on Twitter the second Molecular NAAT test result that read negative.

It was the second test he took in 24 hours.

For good measure, the four-time world division champion also underwent antigen procedure, which also turned out to be negative.

“All results NEGATIVE. 3 tests 3 NEGATIVE results,” Donaire posted.

The Filipino fighter was forced to have a test of his own when he was refused to have a confirmatory test by Baker St. Health after testing positive earlier.

The result became the basis for him to be taken out of a scheduled title bout with the 28-year-old Rodriguez and be replaced by fellow Filipino Reymart Gaballo.

Donaire’s exit also forced the WBC to stake just the interim bantamweight belt instead of the regular title.

At the same time, confident he still has the the right to challenge for the 118-lb. crown, the Filipino submitted to the world boxing body his madatory seven-day weight check a week before the fight.

“122 baby!,” said Donaire, who is just four pounds over the bantamweight limit.