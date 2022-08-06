Donaire eyeing to go down in weight for fight with Ioka, Chocolatito

THERE’S no quit in Nonito Donaire Jr.

Even after a second-round TKO loss to Naoya Inoue the last time, the Filipino is still determined to continue fighting and now eyes going down at super-flyweight to pursue a lucrative fight against the division’s top guns Kazuto Ioka and Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez.

What's next for Nonito Donaire?

Donaire had a talk with promoter Probellum and expressed his intention about facing the legendary Gonzalez and Ioka, the reigning WBO champion, who successfully defended his crown against Filipino Donnie Nietes just recently.

“It’s a really good fight with Chocolatito, and people are saying it would be legend versus legend,” said Donaire in a statement published at Probellum.com.

“It’s a big fight. But I do like the Ioka fight as well because I want to get that title and become a five-division champion, and then move back to 118 and go for the undisputed crown once everything else is open and I get another opportunity for it.”

Donaire, who is turning 40 in November, lost by a second round stoppage to Inoue last June in their bantamweight unification match.

But even before the fight, the ‘Filipino Flash’ said there were already plans of going down one weight lower as per his discussion with Probellum chief Richard Schaefer.

“Richard and I were talking and saying that regardless of what happens (in the Inoue fight), maybe I can go down to 115 and fight the guys in that division,” Donaire disclosed.

“Making the weight was very simple for me and I made it quickly. I even made 117 before stepping on the scales.”

Donaire added Schaefer is now in communication with handlers of both Ioka and Chocolatito.

