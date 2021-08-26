Despite upset loss, Pacquiao says Ugas one of easiest foes he faced

DESPITE his loss to Yordenis Ugas, Manny Pacquiao referred to the reigning WBA welterweight champion as "one of the easiest opponents" in his entire career.

Not that Pacquiao is undermining the talent and skill of the 2008 Beijing Olympics bronze medal winner from Cuba, but for the boxing legend, Ugas is just a one style fighter.

“I should’ve been able to easily move away… you’ve seen how I have moved in my fights before,” Pacquiao told The Athletic on Thursday (Manila time).

“I couldn’t move in this fight. My legs…just stopped.”

He refused to make it as an excuse, but Pacquiao claimed he suffered cramps on both legs during his 12-round bout against Ugas last week at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The boxing icon from Saranggani went on and lose the match via unanimous decision.

His movement restricted by the pain in his legs, Pacquiao’s mobility was lessened, making him a perfect target by Ugas’ double jabs and powerful rights.

The 42-year-old Filipino ended up with cuts and bruises in both eyes and had a hard time opening his left eye for two days after the 12-round fight.

“He shouldn’t have touched me,” added Pacquiao. “When I moved here (to the right), I had nothing. You know how I move. You’ve seen it so many times.

“But (Saturday), every time I tried, I was left to just block (punches) with my hands.”

Pacquiao said he could have handled the 35-year-old champion with his speed and footwork had his legs not tightened especially with Ugas known more as a flat-footed fighter.

Pacquiao on rematch vs Ugas

That major flaw appeared to have given Pacquiao enough reason to consider a possible rematch, which Ugas willingly offered to him following the Cuba’s stunning victory via a unanimous decision.

If ever he decides to fight anew, he sees January of 2022 as just a perfect time for him and Ugas to fight again.

“I will think about it because I can’t believe that one of the easiest opponents I ever faced did that,” said Pacquiao.

