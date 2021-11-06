Former NBA All-Star Deron Williams to fight in boxing match

FORMER NBA All-Star Deron Williams is entering the boxing ring, possibly against a fellow former pro athlete.

Williams, who played 12 seasons in the NBA, is fighting in the undercard of the Jake Paul-Tommy Fury event on Dec. 18 in Tampa, Florida.

Organizers have yet to officially announce Williams, opponent, but he is reportedly set to face former Pro BowlerFrank Gore, who played 16 seasons in the NFL.

There is still no official announcement who Deron Williams will face in the ring.

PHOTO: Deron Williams Facebook page

The 37-year-old Williams was drafted third overall by the Utah Jazz in 2005 and later played for the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, last playing in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the co-main event for the battle of fifty-somethings Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. which ended in a draw last year, Paul knocked out three-time NBA Slam Dunk contest champion Nate Robinson in the second round.

