LAS VEGAS – US-based Filipino John Dato suffered the first setback of his pro career, a unanimous decision loss to Angel Contreras of Mexico on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena (Sunday, Manila time).

Dato of Bangar, La Union, went down in the third round on a Contreras uppercut and bravely fought on despite being bloodied by the Mexican warrior in the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao-Yordenis Ugas welterweight title match.

He lost the eight-round featherweight fight on scores of 78-73, 77-74, and 77-74.

Dato’s record now stands at 14-1 with 9 KOs.

Contreras on the other hand, improved to 11-4-2 (6 KOs) as he managed to hang on in the final round when Dato pressed on the action in a last-minute bid to the turn the fight around.

PHOTO: Gerry Ramos



Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.