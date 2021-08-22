Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    by Gerry Ramos
    4 hours ago
    PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

    LAS VEGAS – US-based Filipino John Dato suffered the first setback of his pro career, a unanimous decision loss to Angel Contreras of Mexico on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena (Sunday, Manila time).

    Dato of Bangar, La Union, went down in the third round on a Contreras uppercut and bravely fought on despite being bloodied by the Mexican warrior in the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao-Yordenis Ugas welterweight title match.

    He lost the eight-round featherweight fight on scores of 78-73, 77-74, and 77-74.

    Dato’s record now stands at 14-1 with 9 KOs.

    Contreras on the other hand, improved to 11-4-2 (6 KOs) as he managed to hang on in the final round when Dato pressed on the action in a last-minute bid to the turn the fight around.

    T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas

