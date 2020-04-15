COLUMN: Shelly Finkel speaks up on 'interest' in Eumir Marcial

CHICAGO - Eumir Marcial is on rarefied air these days. He is hot as a lit firecracker, a glowing boxing gem that could hopefully, finally deliver the Philippines' first-ever Olympic gold medal.

So when rumors flew that interested parties from both the Philippines and the U.S. were trying to poach the devastating puncher from the amateur ranks and sign him as a pro, the ABAP stepped in.

In a statement released to the media last week, the governing body implored Marcial to stay focused on the rescheduled 2021 Tokyo Games and ignore the "staggering amounts of money" thrown his way.

The Manila Bulletin named Shelly Finkel as one of those suitors.

"I don't know how my name got in there. You're the only reporter I've spoken to about Eumir. But people talk," Finkel told me in a telephone interview today.

"I've been watching him the last two years," said Finkel, who confessed a desire to sign Marcial to a managerial contract.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

And there's absolutely nothing wrong with that. In fact, it would be malpractice on Finkel's part not to pursue a catch as precious as the Dumaguete City native.

"The goal is to make sure Eumir fight in the Olympics," Finkel assured, his plans perfectly aligning with both the ABAP's and Marcial.

I'm all-in on Finkel as a highly qualified manager for Marcial.

Finkel, 75 and eternally baby-faced, is experienced and reputable. He delivers like UPS. And his past is not checkered like a Burberry scarf.

In a sleazy fight game that is bubbling with shady characters doing felonious acts, Finkel doesn't have as much as a mischief to his name. Spotless.

And that is why he has managed a murderer's row of boxing's best --- Mike Tyson. Pernell Whitaker, Evander Holyfield, Meldrick Taylor, Mark Breland, Tyrell Biggs, the Klitschko brothers, and Deontay Wilder.

For two years and five fights, beginning in 2006, Finkel also managed Manny Pacquiao. It was one of his finest works.

While handling the Filipino icon's affairs. Finkel cleaned house. He eased out the opportunists, arranged to have Manny's IRS taxes paid properly and on time, and paved the path of what would become a Hall-of-Fame career for Pacquiao.

To better understand the reverence Manny holds toward Finkel. feel free to watch the replay of Pacquiao-Morales II on YouTube.

In the bedlam that followed his 10th round TKO revenge victory over the legendary Mexican, Pacquiao found Finkel on a ring corner, bowed near waist down before jumping into the arms of the bespectacled American.

"It was his way of thanking me for all the work I've done for him," Finkel recalls fondly. "Manny will always have my love."

FROM ROCK AND ROLL TO SPORTS. Finkel is living proof to the truth in a line from Frank Sinatra's timeless classic New York, New York: "If I can make it there I can make it anywhere."

Born in Brooklyn, Finkel learned of hard work at an early age when his father, William, a railroad conductor, died when Shelly was only 13.

To help out his mom, Betty, he worked odd jobs starting at age 14 before finding his footing in the music industry.

As a music executive, Finkel had promoted acts such as Jim Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Bruce Springsteen, The Who, The Eagles, and several more.

In the 80s, he took his talents from the stage to the boxing arena. And it has been a magic carpet ride ever since.

Finkel is a two-time Manager of the Year awardee (1990 and 1993), an honor bestowed by the (1990 and 1993) by the Boxing Writers Association of America. And he was inducted to the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2010.

He has the smarts of a lawyer, the tact of a diplomat, and the nerve of a getaway driver.

Shelly Finkel is a manager's manager.

Someone Eumir Marcial could use in his corner.