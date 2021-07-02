Cildo Evasco, 3-star international boxing referee, dies aged 50

CILDO Evasco, a three-star international referee and judge, died on Friday morning after a lingering illness, the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (Abap) said.

He was 50 years old.

Evasco was a respected ring official who worked numerous major international boxing competitions, the latest of which were the Olympic Qualifiers for Africa (Senegal, February 2020) and Europe (London, March 2021).

He was also appointed to the Olympic Qualifiers for America (Buenos Aires, April) although that was eventually canceled. He fell ill shortly thereafter.

Cildo Evasco an 'honest, courageous man'

Abap president Ricky Vargas expressed the collective grief of Cildo’s co-workers and friends in the boxing world saying, “He was not only a committed and esteemed ring official, but a good, honest and courageous man. Cildo will be sorely missed."

Evasco is survived by his wife Janeth and son Jacel.

