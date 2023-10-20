Chavit advises pal Pacquiao against pursuing Olympic bid

A FRIEND and former adviser of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao isn't too hot on his desire to fight in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Former Ilocos Sur governor Luis ‘Chavit’ Singson believes Pacquiao should just remain retired from the ring and abandon his bid to represent the country and win a boxing gold in the Olympics.

Chavit is not against the idea of Pacquiao, boxing’s only eighth-time division world champion, donning the country’s tri-colors in the Olympiad.

But not at this point of his life when he’s been two years retired from the sport and turning 45 years old two months from now.

“Hindi na kailangan. Masisira lang ang record niya. Dapat retire na lang siya,” said the 82-year-old Singson

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Pacquiao and Singson were close friends, with the long-time public servant once serving as adviser to the boxing great at the peak of his career when Pacquiao was considered among the world’s top professional fighters.

The two had a falling out though, in 2021 when Pacquiao, who was then a senator, supported the imposition of higher excise taxes on tobacco products, which is a staple industry in Ilocos Sur.

They eventually buried the hatchet last year.

Just recently, Pacquiao brought up the idea of competing for the Philippines in next year’s Paris Olympics since pro boxers have already been allowed to fight in the quadrennial showcase starting in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro edition.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) through its president Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino already endorsed Pacquiao’s case before the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which he hopes would give the Filipino boxer a spot via the ‘universality rule.”

The IOC has allotted nine universality slots to eligible National Olympic Committees (NOCs), five for women and four for men.

Pacquiao eyes universality slot

It is only through such process that Pacquiao can qualify to the Olympics since he’s way over the age bracket of 19 to 40 years old for those allowed to go through the various boxing qualifiers for the Olympiad.

Either way, Chavit is both against it.

“Ang puwedeng labanan ni Manny yung ka-edad niya. Pero not those 10 years younger than him,” said Singson, who was also former Ilocos Sur congressman and mayor of Narvacan, Ilocos Sur.

“At the age of 40, 44 na siya, magbabago na ang reflexes niya,” he added. “Nung bata pa siya sinabi ko na at the age of 40 huminto ka na kasi magbabago na ang reflexes mo.”

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Singson said he hopes to discuss it with Pacquiao.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The ring legend last fought in August 2021, losing a unanimous decision against Cuban Yordenis Ugas in a failed bid for the WBA welterweight crown.

Soon after, he announced his retirement, compiling an overall record of 62-8-2, with 39 KOs.

Pacquiao ran in last year’s presidential election, but could only place third in the final tally.

December of 2022, he appeared in an exhibition match against South Korean martial artist DK Yoo at the Korea International Exhibition Center which Pacquiao handily won via a six-round unanimous decision.

Incidentally, one of Filipino boxers under Pacquiao’s promotional outfit (MP Promotions) in Eumir Marcial won a bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 27-year-old Marcial already fought twice as a pro when he represented the Philippines in Tokyo.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph