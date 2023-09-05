Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Tue, Sep 5
    Boxing

    Charly Suarez's career gets a boost with Singsons' backing

    Suarez vows not to let Singsons down
    by from the wires
    1 Hour ago
    charly suarez chavit singson
    Christian Standhardinger calls on fans to 'celebrate our athletes instead of tearing them down.'

    VETERAN boxer Charly ‘King’s Warrior’ Suarez got a huge boost in his desire to win the “big one” after connecting with the father-and-son tandem of former Ilocos Sur governor Chavit Singson and sportsman Christian Singson.

    Suarez earned the admiration of the Singsons following his hard-fought 10-round win over Dominican Republic’s Yohan Vasquez at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma last August 25, 2023.

    Grateful Charly

    The Top Rank-backed fight card saw Suarez displaying steely resolve despite suffering a severely swollen right hand to win the IBF Intercontinental junior lightweight championship.

    Trained and managed by former boxer Delfin Boholts, Suarez, 34, expressed delight with the support of the young Singson, who is also into basketball.

      Gov. Singson is a staunch supporter of shooting.

      “Hindi ko bibiguin sina Gov. Chavit at Sir Christian sa supporta nila,” said the former Olympian, who is still looking for a lucrative fight in the US.

      Charly's last victory

      The US fight was Suarez’s first fight in five months or since beating erstwhile International Boxing Federation (IBF) Inter-Continental, International Boxing Organization (IBO) Inter-Continental, and World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia super featherweight king Paul Fleming.

      He won that fight via technical knockout in the 12th round.

