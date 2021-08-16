HOLLYWOOD - The camp of Johnriel Casimero has one explanation why Guillermo Rigondeaux kept running all fight long in their world bantamweight title showdown.

The Cuban challenger obviously felt the power of ‘Quadro Alas.’

“Nasaktan na siya,” said Casimero trainer Nonoy Neri a day after the Filipino champion retained his WBO 118-lbs title with a split decision over Rigondeaux at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson City, California.

“Tinamaan na siya nung first round, nasakta na siya. Kaya tumakbo na ng tumakbo,” added the veteran trainer, who is also a long-time member of Manny Pacquiao’s corner.

Neri was obviously referring to one sequence in the opening round when Casimero appeared to have slightly hit Rigondeaux in the head that caused the two-time Olympic gold medalist to slip on the canvas as the Filipino kept pounding on him.

The referee did rule it as a slip even as Rigondeaux was gesturing he was hit by a punch behind the head.

Casimero also thought he knocked the Cuban challenger down.

“I thought I got the knockdown in the first round, too,” said the champion from Ormoc.

Instead of a quick ending, the fight proved to be a long night for the 31-year-old Casimero, who went after the sleek-moving Rigondeaux for the entire 12-round bout.

In the end, the pride of Ormoc settled for a 117-111, 116-112, and 113-115 split decision.

Johnriel Casimero gets the points win. PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

Neri said it was obvious Rigondeaux doesn’t want to engage Casimero in the middle of the ring the moment he got tagged by the champion in the opening round, forcing him to be on his feet and run around in order to survive.

“Kung sabayan talaga, three rounds lang tapos ang laban,” said Casimero’s trainer.

Added Casimero, “Rigondeaux is a good boxer and a two-time Olympic gold medalist. (But) I was worried, because he said he wouldn’t run, but he ran the whole time.”

But Neri complimented Rigodeaux despite just running around the ring the entire fight.

“Magaling din na counterpuncher,” he said.

