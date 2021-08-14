Casimero tips scales at bantamweight limit for Rigondeaux bout

JOHNRIEL Casimero tipped the scale at the bantamweight limit and now looks forward to taking care of business against Guillermo Rigondeaux in their world title fight on Saturday in Carson, California.

The 31-year- old champion came in at the 118 lbs. limit during the official weigh-in for his second defense of the World Boxing Organization belt.

Cuban challenger Rigondeuax, two-time Olympic gold medalist, checked in at 117.5 lbs.

Guillermo Rigondeaux and Johnriel Casimero are ready for battle.

