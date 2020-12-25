Casimero on Rigondeaux challenge: 'Walang takbuhan. Basagan tayo ng mukha'

NOT one to back out from a challenge, Johnriel Casimero was quick to grant the wish of Guillermo Rigondeaux for a title unification bout.

His only condition is simple, though. No running.

“Let’s do it. Walang takbuhan,” Casimero, who appears to be in a fighting mood even on Christmas Day, said in a post on Twitter.

“Basagan lang tayo ng mukha.”

The reply of the reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight champion came after Rigondeaux said he wants to face Casimero next in a 12-round fight being groomed for a March or April playdate.

Rigondeaux, 40, owns the World Boxing Association (WBA) version of the 118-lb belt which he won last February on a split decision victory over Liborio Solis of Venezuela.

The Cuban, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, now has his eyes set on Casimero.

“Casimero is the one I want. It’s the perfect one for my desire to unify titles. I have the WBA title and he owns the WBO. So I have to go over him to take his title and keep adding wins over champions,” Rigondeaux said in an interview with sports reporter George Ebro.

Like any Cuban fighter, Rigondeaux is known for his proficient technical style of fighting that is well suited in amateur boxing.

Nonetheless, he has amassed an impressive record of 20-1, with 13 KOs. His only loss was a sixth-round technical decision against Vasyl Lomachenko for the WBO junior lightweight title in 2017 at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

Continue reading below ↓

The Cuban likewise beat Nonito Donaire Jr via unanimous decision in a 2013 unification fight for the super-bantamweight championship.

But despite wanting a fight with Casimero (30-4, 21 KOs), Rigondeaux still holds the 30-year-old Filipino in high esteem.

“He’s a veteran and I respect him as a champion,” said the Cuban. “But I have respect for everyone and I know how to adapt to the opponent, whoever it is, when the bell rings. I’ve fought in several divisions and I’ve been in this sport for a long time.”

Casimero is coming off a successful title defense of his WBO belt with a third round demolition of Duke Micah of Ghana last Sept.

Initially, he was also seeking a unification title match against unbeatean Japanese champion Naoya Inoue in a fight that was twice postponed and eventually put in the backburner due to the COVID-19 pandemic.