Johnriel Casimero works out just hours after landing in UK for Butler fight

JOHNRIEL Casimero is now in the UK a week before his long-delayed title defense against mandatory challenger Paul Butler.

The reigning WBO bantamweight champion quickly went to work just hours after landing in Liverpool, England by doing some shadowboxing in front of the M&S Bank Arena where the 12-round title bout will be held on Saturday.

Cutman Stephen Lunas supervised the early evening workout of the 32-year-old native of Merida, Leyte.

“Kararating lang namin kaninang umaga, pahinga ng kaunti, training agad,” said Lunas, while showing a video of the champ shadow boxing while wearing a blue bonnet and an all-black track suit.

The fight with Butler (33-2, 15 KOs) was initially set Dec. 11 last year in Dubai, but was put off at the last minute when Casimero failed to show up for the final weigh-in after being hospitalized for viral gastritis reportedly due to his desperate attempt to cut weight and make the 118-pound limit days leading to the fight.

In the aftermath of the incident, the WBO asked the Casimero camp for a show cause order about his medical condition or be stripped of his title.

Casimero managed to comply with the order, but the WBO instructed fight promoter Probellum to reschedule the title defense against Butler.

At the same time, the boxing body warned Casimero that he will be stripped of the belt should he fail to show up again due to an injury or is unable to attend the weigh-in ‘for any reason whatsoever.”

But the Filipino champion appeared confident about his current weight now as Lunas showed a giant ferris wheel just beside the M&S Bank Arena, joking that Casimero will have to go through the amusement ride should he fail to make the weight.

“Kapag hindi pa makuha ang timbang, dito na sasakay, para pagbaba niya ok na ang timbang niya,” said Lunas in between laughs.

“Let’s go. Easy work, let’s go,” he added.

