Casimero prepares for the fight of his life vs Donaire conqueror Inoue

JOHNRIEL Casimero is leaving no stone unturned in his preparation for the biggest fight of his boxing career.

The hard-punching Filipino leaves for the U.S. on Thursday for the start of his eight-week training for his unification title fight against unbeaten champion Naoya Inoue of Japan on April 25 at the Mandalay Bay in Nevada, Las Vegas.

Casimero will initially relocate in Miami, Florida to join controversial strength and conditioning coach Angel ‘Memo’ Heredia before leaving for Las Vegas in the first week of March for the rest of his training camp.

The reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) champion held a pre-departure press conference on Wednesday at the Amelie Hotel-Manila in the company of Sean Gibbons, president of Manny Pacquiao (MP) Promotions, which handles Casimero.

“The weather in Miami right now is tremendous, it’s very similar here in the Philippines. He’ll be down there training with Angel Heredia during the first month. The first few weeks is much about boxing as it is conditioning," said Gibbons.

“I think Miami will be a nice change, too. It’s perfect for Johnriel because Las Vegas is still a little bit cold, and there’s a lot of distraction (in Vegas) So I think that will be a great start before he comes to Las Vegas.”

Once Casimero shifts training camp to the ‘Sin City,’ he’ll be joined by trainer Nonoy Neri and the same team that helped the Filipino dethrone Zolanie Tete of South Africa behind a sensational third-round stoppage last November.

Casimero, who had a life-size frame of Inoue standing a few seats away from where he sat on stage, admitted he’s still several pounds over the bantamweight limit of 118 lbs., but doesn’t see any concern dealing with the same problem he had in the past.

“Ngayon mataba pa ako,” said the champ of his current condition.

But he expressed confidence there won’t be a struggle to make weight for his first-ever fight under the bright lights of Las Vegas.

He acknowledges Inoue, 26, has youth and power on his side, but still remains confident about his chance.

“Tingnan na lang nating ang tibay ni Inoue,” said the 29-year-old Casimero, who sports a 29-4 record with 20 KOs.

Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs) is coming off a unanimous decision win over former four-time world champion Nonito Donaire Jr in an action-packed war that was voted as the 2019 Fight of the Year.

The Japanese fighter emerged from the brutal fight with a fractured nose and fractured right eye socket in what had been the toughest bout of his career so far.

Like Casimero, Inoue will be fighting in Las Vegas for the first time after being signed to a multi-fight contract by Top Rank following the win over Donaire.

Casimero was presented with a small cake at the end of the media conference as he would not be around when he celebrates his 30th birthday on Feb. 13.