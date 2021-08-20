Casimero hits back at Inoue with 'Floyd' taunt

LAS VEGAS – WBO bantamweight champion Johnriel Casimero is expected to cross paths with compatriot Nonito Donaire Jr. as the two are expected to be at ringside for the Manny Pacquiao-Yordenis Ugas welterweight title fight.

Casimero arrived at the MGM Hotel on Thursday night (Friday, Manila time) from California, just five days removed from retaining his championship belt following a split decision against Cuban challenger Guillermo Rigondeaux.

He came over just in time to attend the official weigh-in of the Pacquiao-Ugas bout on Friday.

“He will be at the weigh-in,” said MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons.

PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

Donaire was also at the MGM premises earlier and gave reporters his thoughts on the Pacquiao match and plans for his next fight.

Casimero and Donaire were supposed to tangle last week in an all-Filipino unification bout. Unfortunately, the fight was called off owing to issues pertaining to drug testing and Donaire's anger over alleged disrespect towards his wife.

Casimero ended up facing Rigondeaux at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Lately, Casimero has been assailed by undefeated bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue in the wake of his remarks about the Japanese during the post-fight interview following his victory over Rigondeaux.

Inoue, the WBA and IBF title holder, called for a match against Casimero, who he also encouraged to undergo dope testing if ever the fight is made.

Casimero didn’t let the Japanese champion get away easy.

“OK Floyd,” he said on Twitter accompanied by a laughing emoji, obviously referring to retired unbeaten champion Floyd Mayweather, who also once demanded Pacquiao to undergo drug testing for their 2015 marquee fight.

“Pero yes pls u should get tested asap. Why don’t u enroll to @Vada_Testing 24/7 too, just like what I did,” added the Filipino while also putting a turtle emoji after the tweet in reference to his personal moniker for Inoue.

