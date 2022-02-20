Johnriel Casimero joining Nonito Donaire at Probellum?

IS Johnriel Casimero set to join Nonito Donaire Jr at Probellum?

The controversial reigning WBO bantamweight champion posted on Instagram a photo of him over dinner with Donaire, who holds the WBC version of the 118-pound championship.

Donaire has been one of the leading fighters of the fledgling promotional outfit founded by former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer.

The photo also showed Casimero’s US-based cutman Stephen Lunas joining the two.

Casimero captioned the photo as, ‘Quadro Alas and Donaire ng sama na. Let’s go.’

Nonito Donaire with bantamweight rival Johnriel Casimero.

It’s been common knowledge Casimero has not been seeing eye-to-eye with MP Promotions headed by its president Sean Gibbons following a misunderstanding leading to his mandatory title fight against Paul Butler last Dec. 11, one in which the promotional body didn’t participate in the purse bidding eventually won by Probellum.

The title defense against Butler set in Dubai, was called off at the last minute though, as the 31-year-old Casimero was a no-show during the day of the weigh-in after being hospitalized due to to viral gastritis.

The bout has since been reset for an April 22 fight date in Liverpool.

