Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Feb 20
    Boxing

    Johnriel Casimero joining Nonito Donaire at Probellum?

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    Johnriel Casimero and Nonito Donaire over dinner.
    Plans for a Nonito Donaire-Johnriel Casimero fell through last year.
    PHOTO: John Riel

    IS Johnriel Casimero set to join Nonito Donaire Jr at Probellum?

    The controversial reigning WBO bantamweight champion posted on Instagram a photo of him over dinner with Donaire, who holds the WBC version of the 118-pound championship.

    Donaire has been one of the leading fighters of the fledgling promotional outfit founded by former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer.

    The photo also showed Casimero’s US-based cutman Stephen Lunas joining the two.

    Casimero captioned the photo as, ‘Quadro Alas and Donaire ng sama na. Let’s go.’

    undefined

    Continue reading below ↓

    Nonito Donaire with bantamweight rival Johnriel Casimero.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      It’s been common knowledge Casimero has not been seeing eye-to-eye with MP Promotions headed by its president Sean Gibbons following a misunderstanding leading to his mandatory title fight against Paul Butler last Dec. 11, one in which the promotional body didn’t participate in the purse bidding eventually won by Probellum.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      The title defense against Butler set in Dubai, was called off at the last minute though, as the 31-year-old Casimero was a no-show during the day of the weigh-in after being hospitalized due to to viral gastritis.

      The bout has since been reset for an April 22 fight date in Liverpool.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Plans for a Nonito Donaire-Johnriel Casimero fell through last year.
      PHOTO: John Riel

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again