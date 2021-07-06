Casimero camp says spat with Donaires over after apology

IS everything now good between the camps of Nonito Donaire Jr. and Johnriel Casimero?

Based on the pronouncements of MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions president Sean Gibbons, it appears the warring camps have smoked the peace pipe to hopefully make a fight between the two Filipino world champions happen someday.

Gibbons disclosed an apology had also been sent out to Donaire and his team.

“We apologized to Nonito and I hope one day the fight would happen,” said Gibbons shortly after welcoming boxing legend Manny Pacquiao back to the US after a two-year absence.

“There were things said that probably didn’t need to be said. People got their tempers up, but everything is good now.”

The camp of Donaire, however, has yet to come out with a statement on the matter days after pulling the plug on a supposed unification bout against Casimero.

The two Filipinos were booked for an August 14 showdown in Carson, California pitting two Filipino world champions for the first time in boxing history. Donaire is the current WBC (World Boxing Council) bantamweight champion, while Casimero holds the WBO (World Boxing Organization) version of the 118-pound crown.

But issues on VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Association) testing and the verbal sparring between the two parties led to the fight being put in the backburner.

Casimero-Rigondeaux back on

Casimero has since reverted to original foe Guillermo Rigondeaux of Cuba in a title defense set on the same August 14 fight date, while Donaire is eyeing a rematch with unbeaten Japanese champion Naoya Inoue just before the year ends.

Rigondeaux was penciled to face the 31-year-old Casimero before the opportunity to face Donaire presented itself.

Gibbons isn’t giving up hopes the fight will still push through in the future.

“One day I think we’ll do it in the ring,” said the veteran international matchmaker, who was with trainer Nonito Donaire Sr. when he met Pacquiao at the airport.

“All that nonsense out of the ring, we’ve put all that behind us.”

