Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Mar 7
    Boxing

    Carlo Paalam shuts out Afghan foe to reach Olympic qualifying quarterfinal

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago

    CARLO Paalam booked a berth in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Asia and Oceania Boxing Olympic Qualification tournament following a dominant win over Ramish Rahmani of Afghanistan on Saturday.

    The Filipino flyweight scored a 5-0 win over Rahmani in their Round of 16 match at the Prince Hamzah Sport Hall.

    Paalam thus advanced to the next round and moved closer to earning a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics.

    Continue reading below ↓

    The Olympic path however is not going to be easy.

    Next for Paalam is top seed Amit Panghal of India, who incidentally, struggled to post a close 3-2 victory over Kharkhuugiin Enkhmandakh of Mongolia in their Round of 16 outing.

    Paalam also became the fifth Filipino to make the quarterfinals of the week-long meet after world champion Nesthy Petecio, Eumir Marcial, Riza Pasuit and Ian Clark Bautista.

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    Not as fortunate though was James Palicte, who lost to Uzbekistan's Elnur Abduraimov, 5-0, in the Round of 16 in the lightweight division.

    Still to see action for the Philippine boxing team is lady flyweight Irish Magno.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again