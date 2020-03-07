Carlo Paalam shuts out Afghan foe to reach Olympic qualifying quarterfinal

CARLO Paalam booked a berth in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Asia and Oceania Boxing Olympic Qualification tournament following a dominant win over Ramish Rahmani of Afghanistan on Saturday.

The Filipino flyweight scored a 5-0 win over Rahmani in their Round of 16 match at the Prince Hamzah Sport Hall.

Paalam thus advanced to the next round and moved closer to earning a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics.

The Olympic path however is not going to be easy.

Next for Paalam is top seed Amit Panghal of India, who incidentally, struggled to post a close 3-2 victory over Kharkhuugiin Enkhmandakh of Mongolia in their Round of 16 outing.

Paalam also became the fifth Filipino to make the quarterfinals of the week-long meet after world champion Nesthy Petecio, Eumir Marcial, Riza Pasuit and Ian Clark Bautista.

Not as fortunate though was James Palicte, who lost to Uzbekistan's Elnur Abduraimov, 5-0, in the Round of 16 in the lightweight division.

Still to see action for the Philippine boxing team is lady flyweight Irish Magno.