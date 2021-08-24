If he has his way, Buboy wants a farewell fight for Pacquiao

HOLLYWOOD – If Buboy Fernandez would have his way, he still wants to see boxing legend and childhood friend Manny Pacquiao exit on a high note.

The veteran Filipino trainer hopes for one final shot at glory for the 42-year-old Pacquiao in light of his stunning upset loss to Yordenis Ugasin their battle for the WBA welterweight championship over the weekend.

Fernandez stressed the need for Pacquiao to redeem himself following his loss by unanimous decision against the 35-year-old reigning champion from Cuba.

That’s why given the chance, he wants another opportunity for the only eight-division world champion to fight one more time, be it in a rematch against Ugas or perhaps, versus another marquee fighter.

“Nasabihan tayong legendary, di ba? “Papayag ka ba na ganun-ganun lang? Ang kaibigan mo tinalo ng halos di kilalang tao,” said Fernandez as he pondered about the shock loss suffered by Pacquiao.

“Tapos dun lang matatapos yung career natin?”

But that doesn’t mean he’s trying to impose upon his buddy the course of action he has to take in the aftermath of losing an important fight he was supposed to win.

Pacquiao, who has a record of 62-8-2, with 39 KOs, said he’ll make a decision on both his boxing and political career by next month.

“Pero siyempre ang makakapag-desisyon lang niyan ay si senator,” Fernandez added.

But should the opportunity arise, he wants one final fight for his friend before he fades into the sunset.

“Mahuhulog sa wala yung lahat ng pinaghirapan mo kung ganun. Wala 'yung pagka-world champion mo,” he said.

