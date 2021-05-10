Record crowd in time of Covid: Boxing makes a triumphant return

By Cesar Portillo

ARLINGTON, Texas — For more than 14 months, the COVID-19 pandemic knocked down sports all over the globe, including the US.

On Sunday, boxing fought back and KO'd the coronavirus with a crowd of 73,126 in attendance for the super-middle weight title unification bout between Mexican superstar Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders of Hatfield, England.

The gathering at the AT&T Center broke the previous record of attendance in an indoor boxing event that was set in September 1978 when Muhammad Ali fought in a rematch with Leon Spinks at The Superdome in New Orleans.

On March 2, Governor Greg Abbott signed an Executive Order (GA-34) that lifted the mask mandate and opened Texas 100 percent. In most states of the union, sports arenas have allowed fans to enter only on a limited capacity. In Chicago, for instance, the Bulls only sold 16 percent of the 20,917 seats at the United Center when the Celtics visited two days ago.

Alvarez, who pulled in a reported $35 million payday to stake his WBC and WBA belts, put on a show of dominance, landing 39 body punches that eventually slowed down Saunders, who also absorbed 58 power punches.

A big right hand by Canelo late in the eighth round closed Saunders' right eye shut. It forced the brave Brit's corner to wave off the fight for the anti-climactic finish.

"I think he (Saunders) went back to the corner and said to (trainer) Mark Tibbs he just can't see. They thought about having another round and Billy said he couldn't see. Mark pulled him out," promoter Eddie Hearn told Boxing Social to explain the series of events that led to the end.

At the time of the stoppage, Alvarez was leading on all scorecards, 78-74 (twice) and 77-75.

It was the first defeat for the 31-year old Saunders. He lost his WBO crown and his record dropped to 30-1 with 14 KOs.

Alvarez, meanwhile, improved to 56-1-2 with 38 KOs. The 30-year old redhead is now setting his sights on Caleb Plant who holds the IBF version of the 168-pound diadem. Plant is the only hindrance to Canelo's quest of ruling the division as the undisputed king.

TEA WITH MANNY. After the official weigh-in, which was held a day before the fight, Saunders spoke to Spin.ph and revealed that Manny Pacquiao has been his role model.

"Manny Pacquiao is my inspiration, the reason why I like boxing. I love his style and I actually love to meet him one day and have a cup of tea. You're a Christian man like myself, God bless you and God bless all the Filipinos."

Saunders also gave a shoutout to his Filipino fans.

