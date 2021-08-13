Left or right? Boxing fans puzzled on which Spence eye is injured

IS it the left or the right?

Boxing fans can’t help but to discern what appeared to be a conflicting report on the injured eye of two-belt welterweight champion Errol Spence.

The 31-year-old American posted on Instagram a photo of him following the surgery to repair the tear on his retina which caused him to back out at the last minute from his August 21 title showdown with Manny Pacquiao.

In the photo, Spence is shown with a patch covering his right eye shortly after the operation.

But there were those who quickly raised the disparity since the Spence camp earlier announced that the detached retina was detected in the champion’s left eye.

‘I was excited about the fight and the event,” The Athletic quoted Spence in a statement. “Unfortunately, the doctors found a tear in my left eye and said I needed to get surgery on it ASAP, and that there was no way I could fight with my eye in that condition.”

PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

In his IG account, the welterweight champion wrote, “I am very disappointed that I won’t be able to fight Manny Pacquiao on August 21st. Unfortunately, the doctors found a small tear in my eye and said I needed to get surgery ASAP.”

So which is which?

Mirror image

The likely explanation to the IG photo was it could be a mirror image of Spence after taking a selfie of himself shortly after the surgery, thus appearing the patch was on his right eye when in person, it was the left eye that is actually covered.

But whether it’s the left eye or the right, it hardly matters now. No one doesn’t want to see someone get hurt or go down with an injury, much more avert a title fight projected as one of the best for the year.

“I was telling the doctor let me fight this fight and I’ll get surgery right after. The doc wasn’t haven’t it,” added Spence in his post.

Many in the boxing world including Pacquiao, had wished Spence well before and after surgery.

