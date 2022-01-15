Bornea lines himself as Ancajas mandatory challenger with KO of Moroccan

JADE Bornea earned a crack at the IBF super-flyweight crown owned by Jerwin Ancajas following his third-round demolition of Mohammed Obbadi in Monterrey, Mexico Saturday night (Manila time).
Jade Bornea as Ancajas challenger
The 26-year-old Filipino stopped Obbadi with a vicious body shot from where the Moroccan failed to recover.
The stoppage came at the 2:25 mark of the third.
The victory, Bornea’s 17 straight against no losses (11 KOs), gave the native of Arakan, Cotabato Del Norte, fighting out of San Man boxing stable, a shot at challenging Ancajas for his 115-pound title.
Ancajas, 29, needs to get past Fernando Martinez of Argentina next month to arrange the mandatory title defense against Bornea.
At the same time, the win was a rousing welcome for Bornea with Probellum Promotions, which signed him as part of its promotional outfit a day before the Obbadi fight.
Obbadi, 28, said his record fell to 22-2 (13 KOs).
