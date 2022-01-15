Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Jan 15
    Boxing

    Bornea lines himself as Ancajas mandatory challenger with KO of Moroccan

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    Jade Bornea
    Jade Bornea gains himself a shot at an all-Pinoy world title fight.
    PHOTO: Marvin Mabait on Facebook

    JADE Bornea earned a crack at the IBF super-flyweight crown owned by Jerwin Ancajas following his third-round demolition of Mohammed Obbadi in Monterrey, Mexico Saturday night (Manila time).

    Jade Bornea as Ancajas challenger

    The 26-year-old Filipino stopped Obbadi with a vicious body shot from where the Moroccan failed to recover.

    The stoppage came at the 2:25 mark of the third.

    The victory, Bornea’s 17 straight against no losses (11 KOs), gave the native of Arakan, Cotabato Del Norte, fighting out of San Man boxing stable, a shot at challenging Ancajas for his 115-pound title.

    Ancajas, 29, needs to get past Fernando Martinez of Argentina next month to arrange the mandatory title defense against Bornea.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      At the same time, the win was a rousing welcome for Bornea with Probellum Promotions, which signed him as part of its promotional outfit a day before the Obbadi fight.

      Obbadi, 28, said his record fell to 22-2 (13 KOs).

      Continue reading below ↓
      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Jade Bornea gains himself a shot at an all-Pinoy world title fight.
      PHOTO: Marvin Mabait on Facebook

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again