Jahzeel Trinidad battles Eldin Guinahon for PBF light-fly crown in Blow by Blow

THE Philippine Boxing Federation light-flyweight crown will be at stake on Saturday when Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow takes the spotlight with a 14-fight card in Kamuning, Quezon City.
Jahzeel Trinidad of the Elorde Fight Team puts his undefeated record on the line against Eldin Guinahon of Marban Boxing-Cagayan de Oro as Blow-By-Blow goes to the Bernardo Sports Complex.
Armed with a 10-0-0 win-loss-draw record with five knockouts, Trinidad is slightly favored to come out victorious in their 10-round clash backed by San Miguel Pale Pilsen.
But Guinahon, holder of a 9-1 slate with one knockout, has what it takes to score an upset.
“Our quest to discover new talent never ends,” Pacquiao said on the first anniversary of his revival of the popular boxing show that played a pivotal role in his rise to fame and fortune in the 1990s.
Since relaunching Blow-By-Blow in Novembver last year, Pacquiao has staged shows all over the country and with Cignal ONE Sports channel broadcasting the fight every Sunday at 8:30 p.m.
Among the cities that have hosted Blow-By-Blow are Pacquiao’s hometown of General Santos City, Mandaluyong, Quezon City, San Juan, Imus and Narvacan in Ilocos Sur.
“Blow-By-Blow is here to stay as I am fully committed to keep Philippine boxing afloat,” added Pacquiao.
