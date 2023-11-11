Jahzeel Trinidad battles Eldin Guinahon for PBF light-fly crown in Blow by Blow

THE Philippine Boxing Federation light-flyweight crown will be at stake on Saturday when Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow takes the spotlight with a 14-fight card in Kamuning, Quezon City.

Jahzeel Trinidad of the Elorde Fight Team puts his undefeated record on the line against Eldin Guinahon of Marban Boxing-Cagayan de Oro as Blow-By-Blow goes to the Bernardo Sports Complex.

Armed with a 10-0-0 win-loss-draw record with five knockouts, Trinidad is slightly favored to come out victorious in their 10-round clash backed by San Miguel Pale Pilsen.

But Guinahon, holder of a 9-1 slate with one knockout, has what it takes to score an upset.

PHOTO: AP

“Our quest to discover new talent never ends,” Pacquiao said on the first anniversary of his revival of the popular boxing show that played a pivotal role in his rise to fame and fortune in the 1990s.

Since relaunching Blow-By-Blow in Novembver last year, Pacquiao has staged shows all over the country and with Cignal ONE Sports channel broadcasting the fight every Sunday at 8:30 p.m.

Among the cities that have hosted Blow-By-Blow are Pacquiao’s hometown of General Santos City, Mandaluyong, Quezon City, San Juan, Imus and Narvacan in Ilocos Sur.

“Blow-By-Blow is here to stay as I am fully committed to keep Philippine boxing afloat,” added Pacquiao.

