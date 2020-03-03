IAN Clark Bautista gets the Philippines’ Olympic bid going as he sees action right on opening day of the Asian-Oceania Tokyo qualifying meet in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday.

Fighting at featherweight (57 kg), Bautista trades punches with Hayato Tsutsumi of Japan on the first day of competitions at the Sport Entry Check.

The draw was held on Tuesday, with 221 male and female boxers from 35 countries seeing action in the week-long event.

World champion Nesthy Petecio and world silver medalist Felix Eumir Marcial banner the compact seven-man Philippine team competing in the lone Olympic qualifier in the region.

Petecio, who won the gold in the women’s featherweight in the last AIBA world meet, won’t see action until Day 2 of the competition. She will take on the winner of the opening-day match between Sri Lanka's Krismi Langkapurayalage and Indonesia's Silpa Lau Ratu.

As expected, the Filipino is seeded No. 1 in her division.

Another female boxer in Rizza Pasuit (60 kg lightweight) is set to fight on Wednesday against Saya Hamamoto of Japan.

Marcial, also ranked No. 1 at middleweight, earned a bye too, and will debut on Thursday against the winner between Leong Tai Kan of Hong Kong and Kirra Rustom of Australia.

Completing the Philippine boxing team are flyweight Carlo Paalam (52 kg), light-welterweight James Palicte (63 kg), and flyweight Irish Magno (51 kg).

Palicte will have his hands full against Elnur Abduraimov of Uzbekistan on Thursday, while Paalam and Magno won’t enter the ring until Friday. Paalam is up against Ramish Rahmani of Afghanistan, while Magno takes on Tasmyn Benny of New Zealand.

Consultant Don Abnett, the former head coach of Australia, said Petecio and Marcial are obviously the boxers to beat in their respective weight categories.

“The opposition have them in their sights, but they’re in great shape,” said Abnett, who was with the team during its two-week training camp in Thailand before proceeding to Jordan.

“The other big guns here are Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, India and Thailand, but we’re not discounting anyone. The coaches have prepared our boxers well.”

Olympian Ronald Chavez serves as head coach of the men’s team, while another Olympian in Reynaldo Galino calls the shots for the women’s side.

Barcelona bronze medal winner Roel Velasco and Elmer Pamisa complete the coaching staff as veteran mentor Nolito ‘Boy’ Velasco had to beg off at the last minute.

With the fighters are Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) sports psychologist Marcus Jarwin Manalo and PSC masseur Herbert Manlangit, with ABAP secretary-general Ed Picson acting as team manager.

“We could have had a better draw, but our boxers are determined and well-prepared. And for that we thank the Philippine Sports Commission along with our private sponsor, the MVP Sports Foundation,” said Picson.

ABAP president Ricky Vargas sent a text message to the team through Picson saying “let’s give them all we got. You’ve prepared long and hard, you can do this. God be with all of you and keep you in his protective embrace. Good luck all!”

Those who fail to qualify to reach the Olympics through the Jordan tournament will have a last chance in May, at the World Qualifiers in Paris.