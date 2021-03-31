Cotto vs Marquez, Barrera vs Morales just the latest comeback fights

MARCO Antonio Barrera against Erik Morales, Miguel Cotto versus Juan Manuel Marquez.

The four boxing legends are just the latest former multiple world title holders to come out of retirement to fight and see action in an exhibition fight card.

Cotto and Marquez are set for a June 12 showdown, while Barrera and Morales relive their iconic rivalry on July 16.

El Nuevo Dia, the widely-circulated newspaper in Puerto Rico, first reported about the Cotto-Marquez bout, while ESPN Deportes announced the fourth installation of the Barrera-Morales fight.

Still to be determined is the site of both fights.

The comeback matches came just days after Hall of Famer Oscar Dela Hoya announced a similar return fight in July – possibly against unbeaten retired rival Floyd Mayweather Jr – while Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. and Hector Camacho Jr. are also set for a showdown in a pay-per-view exhibition bout.

Marquez, 47, and Cotto, younger at 40, never faced off during their Hall of Fame careers, but fought a common opponent in legendary fighter Manny Pacquiao.

The Filipino ring great scored a 12th-round TKO win over Cotto while beating Marquez on two occasions, drawing once, but suffering the worst setback of his career in a sixth-round knockout loss to the Mexican in their last and final meeting in 2012.

Barrera and Morales meanwhile, provided boxing one of the most compelling rivalries in after fighting in three action-packed meetings from 2000 to 2004.

The 47-year-old Barrera initially lost by split decision his first meeting against Morales in 2000, and then won by unanimous and majority decisions in their rematches in 2003 and 2004, respectively.

Meanwhile, Chavez and Camacho Jr. never fought against each other, although Camacho’s father - ‘Macho’ Camacho – lost by unanimous decision opposite the fighter considered the greatest in Mexican boxing history.

Comeback fights among boxing greats at this time of the pandemic was set in motion last November when former heavyweight champions Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. clashed in a 12-round exhibition bout.

The fight ended in a split draw.