Aussie matchmaker dangling $1M for Mike Tyson to fight former rugby player

AN Australian matchmaker is dangling $1 million for Mike Tyson to fight a rugby player-turned-boxer in an exhibition match.

Brian Amatruda reportedly has contacted the camp of Tyson, who had career earnings of under $700 million although is now worth $3 million.

The 53-year-old Tyson shared last week a video of him working the mitts, fueling online talk of a comeback.

The promoter has Barry Hall, Paul Gallen and Sonny Bill Williams, who have a combined 18 fights, as potential opponents for the “The Baddest Man on the Planet.”

Tyson retired in 2006 after 58 fights with 50 wins, 44 by knockout.

“He might be 53 years old but he's still a huge name and any of those blokes Hall, Gallen or Sonny Bill would jump at the chance to get into the ring with him,” Amatruda told Daily Mail.

The promoter hopes to hold it at 10,500-capacity Melbourne Arena or Princes Park, also in Melbourne, listed with a 22,000 capacity.

Manny Pacquiao fought Jeff Horn in The Battle of Brisbane before 51,025 spectators at Suncorp Stadium in 2017.

Among known boxers who have fought in Amatruda’s events is former WBA super-middleweight champion Anthony Mundine, also a former rugby league player.

