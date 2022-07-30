Apolinario captures IBO title belt with 1st-round KO of South African foe

DAVE Apolinario gave Philippine boxing something to cheer about on Saturday.

The unbeaten Filipino scored a first-round knockout of Gideon Buthelezi at the International Convention Center in East London, South Africa.

The Filipino sent the South African down with a right hook, who failed to beat the count to the wild celebration of Apolinario’s corner.

Dave Apolinario grabs IBO title

The 23-year-old Apolinario captured the minor IBO flyweight title and kept his perfect record at 17-0, with 12 KOs.

Nonetheless, the title victory came at a time when the country has no current world champion following the loss of Mark Magsayo to Mexican Rey Vargas via split decision to yield his WBC featherweight crown.

The win also propelled the San Man protégé for future big time fights against the reigning champions of the 112-pound division.

But Apolinario definitely cherished the win which came three months following the passing of his mother.

“How I wish my mother was here as I celebrate my first world title belt. This is for you mom. This is for the Philippines. This is for my team,” said Apolinario.

Also at ringside in Apolinario’s biggest moment in his boxing career was Sanman promotions CEO Jim Claude Manangquil.

Buthelezi, 36, dropped to a 23-6 record with 5 KOs.

