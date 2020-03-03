Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Mar 3
    Boxing

    Anthony Joshua to defend heavyweight belts against Kubrat Pulev in June

    by Associated Press
    Just now
    PHOTO: AP

    LONDON — Anthony Joshua will defend his three heavyweight belts against Kubrat Pulev on June 20 in the first boxing bouts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

    Joshua (23-1, 21 KO) recaptured the WBA, IBF and WBO belts from Andy Ruiz in December. He will fight in a home ring for the first time in two years.

    Pulev (28-1, 14 KO) is the mandatory IBF challenger. The Bulgarian's only previous title shot was a loss to Wladimir Klitschko in 2014. Since then he's won six fights, including against Dereck Chisora and Hughie Fury.

    The promoters are hoping to attract 70,000 to Tottenham Stadium, which opened in April.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again