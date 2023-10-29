Ancajas world title bid postponed as Inoue suffers rib injury

JERWIN Ancajas' bid for the WBA bantamweight title will have to wait a little bit longer.

Reigning and defending champion Takuma Inoue suffered a rib injury while in training camp, forcing the postponement of the title fight penciled for a Nov. 15 date at Ryokogu Kokugikan in Tokyo.

"Takuma Inoue suffered a fractured rib in sparring," Japanese promoter Hideyuki Ohashi announced in a statement. "The November 15th event has been postponed."

The camp of Ancajas already learned of the development, which meant an extended stay with them in Las Vegas, where they set up training camp for the Inoue fight.

"Tuloy lang ang training namin," said Ancajas' long-time trainer Joven Jimenez.

Ancajas actually already had his pictorial for the fight by Top Rank Promotions a week ago since about two weeks are left before the championship match takes place.

Inoue, who is making the first defense of the title belt left vacant by his brother Naoya Inoue after moving up in weight, took to social media to apologize on the fight postponement.

"We apologize to all the boxing fans who have been looking forward to it, the Ancajas camp, the fighters who were scheduled to compete at the same event, and everyone involved," the reigning champion posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"Right now, I would like to try to recover from my injury first."

