THE dreaded coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) just kayoed two title fights involving Filipino world champions next month.

Top Rank is calling off all scheduled promotions in March and April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that includes the International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-flyweight defense of Jerwin Ancajas and Johnriel Casimero’s title unification bout against unbeaten Naoya Inoue of Japan.

Ancajas is penciled to face Jonathan Rodriguez of Mexico on April 11 at the Cosmopolitan Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, while Casimero and Inoue are set to lock horns on April 25 at the Mandalay Bay also in Las Vegas.

Casimero and his team started training in Miami in February, while Ancajas’ entourage was set to leave for Las Vegas on Thursday.

Manny Pacquiao (MP) Promotions president Sean Gibbons also confirmed the cancellation of both fights — Ancajas and Casimero both fight under MP Promotions.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Top Rank has postponed all events scheduled for March and April. We are monitoring the situation closely and will reschedule the shows as soon as it’s safe and reasonable to do so,” said Top Rank in a statement Tuesday.

“The health and safety of our fighters, staff, and ESPN’s incredible production team is the most important thing as we plan our next steps,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

“We look forward to the day when we can bring our loyal fans world-class boxing once again, but exercising caution is the most prudent thing to do at this moment.”