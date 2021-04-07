Ancajas arrives in Connecticut for IBF title fight vs Rodriguez

FILIPINO world champion Jerwin Ancajas arrived in Connecticut early Wednesday evening, eager to finally get back in the ring after more than a year of absence.

The 29-year-old Ancajas was accompanied by trainer Joven Jimenez and second Brendan Gibbons in the four-hour flight from Los Angeles.

Ancajas will be fighting for the first time since December of 2019 as he stakes his International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-flyweight title belt against Jonathan Rodriguez of Mexico on Sunday (Manila time) at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Ancajas camp has been ready for this long-delayed fight that it tried to somehow unwind before the group took the next flight out of Connecticut.

Ancajas shared a short video of him with Jimenez, Gibbons, and Filipino sparmate Jonas Sultan having a good time dancing to the tune of ‘Rasputin.’

“Pang high morale lang,” said Jimenez when asked about the video posted on Youtube and which already hit 1K views.

Ancajas (32-1, 22 KOs) and Rodriguez (22-1, 16 KOs) were originally set to fight in November 2019, only for the title match to be postponed after the Mexican challenger failed to secure a US visa.

The champion was forced to take on Miguel Gonzalez of Chile at the last minute, scoring a sixth-round stoppage in their 12-round showdown in Mexico a month later to retain his 115-lb crown.

The Ancajas-Rodriguez bout was later moved to April in Las Vegas but had to be cancelled anew following the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19.