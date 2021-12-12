After Casimero pullout, Butler rejects interim title bout

JOHNRIEL Casimero's last minute pull out from his mandatory WBO title defense had a huge adverse effect on the maiden promotional fight card of Probellum.

The Paul Butler-Joseph Agbeko bout also crumbled like pieces of domino at the eleventh hour as the Englishman refused to take the fight which the WBO sanctioned as an interim title match.

Probellum announced the cancellation of the fight through social media although no reason was given by the promotional outfit on why the 12-round encounter is being cut off.

Johnriel Casimero is said to be suffering from gastritis, and Paul Butler declines to fight replacement Joseph Agbeko.

Butler, 33, however has been vocal about not wanting a fight with Agbeko or any other fighters if no regular title is at stake.

The match at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai was supposed to be for the WBO bantamweight crown owned by Casimero, who was a no-show duirng the official weigh-in Friday night (Manila time).

Casimero cited suffering from viral gastritis as the reason for his no-show at the official weigh-in on Friday. The champion was taken to the hospital due to dehydration.

