ABAP weighing whether to rejoin Asian boxing tilt or not as Dubai named host

WILL the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) still pursue seeing action in the Asian Elite Men and Women Boxing Championships after Dubai was named new host of the May 21 to June 1 meet on Wednesday?

ABAP President Ricky Vargas delegated the task to Secretary General Ed Picson following the announcement made by the Asian Boxing Confederation.

India was the original host of the Asian tournament, but decided to cancel the event at the last minute following the massive spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Even if it pushed through in the Indian city, the Philippine boxing team won’t still be seeing action since ABAP’s request for financial assistance for its campaign has been turned down by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Board as the host nation battles the sudden surge of COVID-19 cases.

The PSC, though, approved the request of the boxing federation for a one-month extension of the national team’s stay in Thailand where it has been holding camp for almost two months now.

Vargas however, instructed Picson to study the likelihood of participating in the tournament anew considering the changes in both logistical and financial.

“We will make that determination in a few days,” said Picson in a statement.

The change of host country could also renew hopes of Olympic-bound Eumir Felix Marcial rejoining the team again for an international meet before seeing action in the Tokyo Games. PHOTO: AP

The 25-year-old Marcial returned to the country last week from the US as he primed up in linking up with the national team for the Asian tilt until its recent postponement.

Currently in Zamboanga at the comfort of his family whom he hasn’t seen for almost a year, Marcial was looking forward to seeing action in the tournament since some of his prospective opponents in Tokyo are likewise seeing action in the Asian meet.

Meanwhile, members of the team that are currently locked in Thailand are the three other boxers who booked a berth in the Tokyo Olympiad namely, Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, and Irish Magno.

Others in the training camp which is also being used as part of the national squad’s preparation for the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam are Olympian Rogen Ladon, Ian Clark Bautista, Junmilardo Ogayre, James Palicte, Marjon Pianar, Riza Pasuit, and Aira Villegas.

