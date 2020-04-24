ABAP urges Eumir Marcial not to rush into a big career decision

ASSOCIATION of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) president Ricky Vargas finally talked face-to-face with Olympic bet Eumir Marcial, who is torn between pursuing his bid for a gold medal in the Tokyo Games and a potentially lucrative pro career.

Vargas said the talk was both light and cordial and gave both parties the chance to air their sides in light of reported lucrative offers coming Marcial’s way for him to turn pro following the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to next year.

The meeting was held via two-hour video conference call joined by ABAP secretary-general Ed Picson and sports psychologist Marcus Jarwin Manalo.

This developed as Vargas made special mention of boxing great Senator Manny Pacquiao, who he referred to as the voice of reason in the midst of all the confusion facing the 24-year-old Marcial, who already secured a berth to the Olympics prior to its postponement brought about by the global coronavirus pandemic.

“He has come out with the advice that Marcial think of the country first and stick to his Olympic dream,” said Vargas. “The good senator said he can always make the jump to pro boxing after the Olympiad and he will support Marcial then.”

Pacquiao’s MP Promotions is among those who have expressed interest in promoting Marcial once he decides to turn pro.

But ABAP lamented that even at this time when Marcial is supposed to be focused on his training for the Tokyo Games, there are forces already knocking on his door and making offers that are hard to refuse, a matter which the boxing federation said is obviously distracting the Filipino boxer from the task at hand.

One reported offer had Marcial receiving a whopping bonus of P10 million once he signs the dotted line.

ABAP stressed it is not standing in Marcial’s way especially with open boxing now an accepted thing in the Olympics.

But Vargas said it would be better for the ABAP stalwart to make such a crucial career decision not under the present health crisis situation the country is facing.

“We agreed that we would sit down and talk things over face-to-face as soon as the current situation clears,” said Vargas, the former Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president.

“It was decided that with the present uncertainty in everyone’s lives, it would be foolhardy to make snap decisions that could impact long-range plans.”

While ABAP understands the financial needs of Marcial, it pointed out it hasn’t been remiss in its monetary obligations not only to him but to the entire Philippine boxing team.

“We made it clear to him that ABAP will never stand in the way of opportunities for his personal financial stability. On the contrary, we have always been helpful in that regard for the past nine years that he has been with us,” Vargas said.

Vargas, who is also PBA board chairman, said he has complete trust in Marcial honoring his word.

“I know Eumir to be a man of his word. He gave his word that he will wait for such face-to-face meeting before he makes a final decision,” said the TnT Katropa executive.

“I think this is the best we can come up with at the present time, and again, I request everyone to refrain from speculation and making things more complicated than it already is.”