COLUMN: What are the chances of Pacquiao vs Tank Davis happening?

CHICAGO - Even at age 44 and 26 months since he last fought, rumors have continued to circle Manny Pacquiao like moths to a flame.

Will he fight again? Where? And who's he going to face?

Although the former senator has retired from the sport full-time to focus on family affairs, business ventures and public service, he has left the door open for a farewell fight and not just an exhibition.

That opportunity just arrived.

While in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last week to watch the Tyson Fury-Francis Ngannou heavyweight bout, Pacquiao was asked if he would fight Gervonta 'Tank' Davis if and when he comes out of retirement.

"Absolutely, " replied the former pound-for-pound king, who has never shied away from a challenge.

"I love Gervonta. I love his style," Pacquiao added.

But for that super fight to materialize, Pacquiao wants the showdown to be staged at 147 pounds or at a catchweight of 145, which is not so much of a stretch for Davis who regularly fights in the 135-pound class.

This is real. This isn't just fantasy boxing or watercooler fodder.

Pacquiao, boxing's only eight-division champion, "is looking at all options," I am told. If the stars align, Pacquiao is supposedly ready to engage "anytime in 2024."

LEGEND VERSUS YOUNG LION

Pacquiao is 15 years older than Davis, a nugget that will raise a lot of eyebrows. But history has also shown that past champions can recapture glory even at an advanced age.

Bernard Hopkins was 46 years, 4 months and 6 days old when he beat Jean Pascal in a light heavyweight title bout. George Foreman was 45 years and 10 months old when he reclaimed the heavyweight throne at the expense of Michael Moorer.

If Hopkins and Foreman can defy time, why not Pacquao. what with his wealth of ring experience and punching power?

PHOTO: Manny Pacquiao

At the very least, Pacquiao-Davis will be an entertaining offering.

With bitter rival Floyd Mayweather promoting Davis, an unbeaten star with 27 KOs in 29 bouts who employs a style that suits Manny, the media will have a deep well of storylines to write about this proposed blockbuster.

From a competitive point of view, Pacquiao-Davis promises to be a tremendous one. Against another willing combatant, there is no such thing as a boring Pacquiao fight.

PacMan versus Tank also figures to do a ton of business in the United States because both possess box-office and pay-per-view appeal.

It must be noted that even against an unknown such as Yordenis Ugas, Pacquiao was able to generate 250,000 PPV buys from that upset encounter. Davis won't be a hard sell.

A lot of work lies ahead for this mega fight to come to fruition.

But with Manny Pacquiao Promotions president Sean Gibbons in the picture, anything is possible.

