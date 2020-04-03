Philippine bowling official Alexander Lim dies of coronavirus

PHILIPPINE bowling just lost one of its top officials in the battle with the coronavirus.

Alex Lim, treasurer and trustee of the Philippine Bowling Federation (PBF), passed away on Wednesday at St. Lukes Hospital in BGC after more than two weeks since contracting the virus.

He was 61.

PBF president Steve Robles disclosed the sad news on his Facebook account.

Immediately, tributes poured in from members of the national team as well as fellow bowling officials.

PBF secretary general and bowling great Bong Coo said the death of Lim is a 'big loss for the bowling community."

"Benefactor siya and Godfather of bowling talaga," said Coo.

Lim is a member of the Asian Bowling Federation Executive Committee and chairman of the PBF Youth Committee.