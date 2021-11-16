Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PH bowling teams end world championship drought with bronze medals

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    The Philippine men's and women's bowling teams
    The Philippine men's and women's bowling teams that won bronze medals at the world championships.
    PHOTO: Biboy Rivera's FB page

    THE Philippine men’s and women’s bowling teams captured bronze medals in the IBF Super World Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

    Patrick Nuqui, Merwin Tan, Ken Chua, and Ian Dychangco reached the semifinals of the men's competitions but lost to Singapore, 247-228.

    Rachelle Leon, Mades Arles, Uella Marcial, and Norel Nuevo suffered the same fate, bowing to Malaysia, 279-188, in the semifinals.

    'Bronze feels like gold'

    The feats, however, was celebrated by the Philippine bowing community with national coach Biboy Rivera saying the medals were “bronze that feels like gold.”

    Rivera also hailed the efforts of the squad amid the challenges of the pandemic.

    “It has been a long time since the Philippine men and ladies Teams have had a medal at the World Championships,” said Rivera, who ruled the singles competition when this event was still named as the World Tenpin Bowling Championship in 2006.

      "It is extra special to have won it at the same time."

