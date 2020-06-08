PH bowling mourns passing of 1979 world champion Ollie Ongtawco

PHILIPPINE bowling is mourning the passing of one of its greats in Oliver ‘Ollie’ Ongtawco, who succumbed to a heart attack on Monday. He was 78.

Ongtawco was a huge part of the golden years of Philippine bowling during the 1970s and 1980s, with the likes of Paeng Nepomuceno, Bong Coo, and Lita Dela Rosa being his contemporaries.

Born June 25, 1941, Ongtawco won the world crown in the men’s division in 1979 when the country hosted the FIQ World Championships. It was actually a sweep for the Philippines in the singles event with Dela Rosa capturing the women’s title.

Ongtawco was also part of the silver medal-winning trio of Nepomuceno and Rauel Reformado in the same tournament four years later in Caracas, Venezuela.

Prior to his victories in the FIQ World Championship, he also represented the country in the 1975 World Cup which was held in Magallanes Village in Makati City.