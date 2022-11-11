Paeng Nepomuceno rules 65-above singles at Asian Senior Championships

PAENG Nepomuceno showed that he still has it, ruling the Asian Senior Championships men's singles 65+ division in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The six-time World Cup champion took the Asian crown in the 65 years old and above category after scoring 1264 pinfalls, beating Akira Nakada of Japan (1238) and Jin Headong of Korea (1223).

The 65-year-old great made his move in the later goings of the competition, scoring 248 in the fifth game, the best among the 57 competitors, before closing with a 231.

The Filipino bowling legend added another title to an already impressive resume that includes World Cup titles in 1976, 1980, 1992, and 1996, a feat that is in the Guiness Book of Records.

