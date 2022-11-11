Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Nov 11
    Bowling

    Paeng Nepomuceno rules 65-above singles at Asian Senior Championships

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Paeng Nepomuceno
    PHOTO: PBF

    PAENG Nepomuceno showed that he still has it, ruling the Asian Senior Championships men's singles 65+ division in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

    The six-time World Cup champion took the Asian crown in the 65 years old and above category after scoring 1264 pinfalls, beating Akira Nakada of Japan (1238) and Jin Headong of Korea (1223).

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The 65-year-old great made his move in the later goings of the competition, scoring 248 in the fifth game, the best among the 57 competitors, before closing with a 231.

      The Filipino bowling legend added another title to an already impressive resume that includes World Cup titles in 1976, 1980, 1992, and 1996, a feat that is in the Guiness Book of Records.

      Watch Now
      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: PBF

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again