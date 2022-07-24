Eight-time Mr. Philippines Jerick Ternida dies at the age of 51

CHAMPION bodybuilder Roderick ‘Jerick’ Ternida passed away last week following a lingering illness.

He was 51.

Ternida made waves in 2008 when he became the first Filipino to win the overall championship of the Musclemania Universe in Miami, Florida.

Multi-titled bodybuilder

He was an eighth-time Mr. Philippines, three-time Musclemania world division champion as middleweight and two-time awardee of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA).

Continue reading below ↓

Also a fitness coach, Ternida was part of the Philippine bodybuilding team that was unable to compete in the recent 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam after failing to comply with the anti-doping protocols.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ternida had to delay his chemotherapy for his stage 4 angiosarcoma as he was then training and preparing for the SEA Games.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In his last post in his Instagram account dated July 15, Ternida wrote ‘When science fails, Prayer Prevails.’

He died a day later.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.