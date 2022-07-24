Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Jul 25
    Body Building

    Eight-time Mr. Philippines Jerick Ternida dies at the age of 51

    by Gerry Ramos
    6 hours ago
    undefined

    CHAMPION bodybuilder Roderick ‘Jerick’ Ternida passed away last week following a lingering illness.

    He was 51.

    Ternida made waves in 2008 when he became the first Filipino to win the overall championship of the Musclemania Universe in Miami, Florida.

    Jerick Ternida

    Multi-titled bodybuilder

    He was an eighth-time Mr. Philippines, three-time Musclemania world division champion as middleweight and two-time awardee of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA).

    Continue reading below ↓

    Also a fitness coach, Ternida was part of the Philippine bodybuilding team that was unable to compete in the recent 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam after failing to comply with the anti-doping protocols.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Ternida had to delay his chemotherapy for his stage 4 angiosarcoma as he was then training and preparing for the SEA Games.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      In his last post in his Instagram account dated July 15, Ternida wrote ‘When science fails, Prayer Prevails.’

      He died a day later.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again