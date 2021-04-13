Roberto Gomez, Jeff De Luna to represent PH in 2021 World Cup of Pool

ROBERTO Gomez and Jeff De Luna will represent the Philippines in the 2021 World Cup of Pool to be held from May 9 to 14 in Milton Keynes, England.

The Filipino duo is eyeing to give the country its fourth title in the competition to be competed in by 32 countries.

The Philippines placed second in the last edition in 2019 with De Luna and Carlo Biado dropping an 11-3 decision over Mario He and Albin Ouschan of Austria.

De Luna will have a different partner this time in Gomez, who was paired with Dennis Orcollo in the 2010 edition where the Philippines also placed second.

The Philippines also faces stiff competition from the other pairings that includes defending champion Austria, who is bringing back He and Ouschan.

An all-female team will also be seeing action in Great Britain B, which will have Kelly Fisher and Allison Fisher as the players.

The last time the Philippines won was in 2013 when Orcollo and Lee Vann Corteza bagged the crown. Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes and Francisco ‘Django’ Bustamante won the inaugural event in 2006 as well as in 2009 when the country hosted the event.