Roberto Gomez, Jeff De Luna lose to Estonia to bow out of World Cup of Pool

ROBERTO Gomez and Jeff De Luna absorbed a 9-4 loss to Estonia’s Denis Grabe and Mark Magii on Friday to end its campaign in the 2021 World Cup of Pool at the Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, England.

Gomez and De Luna failed in their bid to give the Philippines its fourth World Cup of Pool crown after falling behind 1-7 in the quarterfinal match.

De Luna scored on a spectacular jumpshot to convert the 1 on a bank during the fourth rack but that didn’t prevent Estonia from building a sizeable lead.

Estonia will face Germany, while Slovakia will take on Great Britain C in the semifinals.

Despite the loss, Gomez and De Luna will bring home $9,000 (roughly P430,000) per pair in the tournament with a prize fund of $250,000.

The Filipino pair got off to a hot start after beating Kelly Fisher and Allison Fisher of Great Britain-B, 7-3, and beat Billy Thorpe and Skyler Woodward of the United States, 7-2, after coming back from a 0-5 deficit.

Gomez and De Luna will still see action as individuals when they compete in the World Pool Masters starting May 22.

