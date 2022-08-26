Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Aug 27
    Billiards

    Chua advances to quarters but Biado crashes out of Asian 9-Ball

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    FOUR Filipino players led by Johann Chua progressed, but Carlo Biado was ousted in the knockout stage of the 2022 APF Asian 9-Ball Open at the Aspire Recreation Centre in Singapore on Friday.

    Chua defeated compatriot Jeff De Luna, 11-8, to reach the quarterfinals where he will face Robbie Capito of Hong Kong on Saturday.

    But his fellow Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Biado was ousted in the round-of-32 where the reigning US Open champion was beaten by Luong Duc Thien of Vietnam, 11-10, after blowing a 6-3 lead.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Three more Filipinos have a shot at going deeper including James Aranas and Lauro Bongay, who will face each other in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

      Aranas won over Duong Quoc Hoang of Vietnam, 11-9, while Bongay defeated Lo Ho Sum of Hong Kong, 11-8, during their round-of-16 matches. Earlier in the day, Aranas edged compatriot Demosthenes Pul-pul, 11-6, and Bongay beat Ibrahim Bin Amir, 11-4.

      Continue reading below ↓

      Carlo Biado

      Watch Now

      Anthony Raga also made it through to the quarterfinals with victories over Desmond Goh of Singapore, 11-9, and Dang Thanh Kien of Vietnam, 11-4.

      In the women’s side, Geona Kristine Chua was the last Filipina standing in the winners’ bracket after a 7-1 win over Chang Li Chia of Chinese Taipei.

      Continue reading below ↓

      Rubilen Amit lost to Yu Anran of China, 7-5, and Chezka Centeno was beaten by Jessica Tan of Singapore, 7-6, to go down to the losers’ bracket.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again