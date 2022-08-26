Chua advances to quarters but Biado crashes out of Asian 9-Ball

FOUR Filipino players led by Johann Chua progressed, but Carlo Biado was ousted in the knockout stage of the 2022 APF Asian 9-Ball Open at the Aspire Recreation Centre in Singapore on Friday.

Chua defeated compatriot Jeff De Luna, 11-8, to reach the quarterfinals where he will face Robbie Capito of Hong Kong on Saturday.

But his fellow Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Biado was ousted in the round-of-32 where the reigning US Open champion was beaten by Luong Duc Thien of Vietnam, 11-10, after blowing a 6-3 lead.

Three more Filipinos have a shot at going deeper including James Aranas and Lauro Bongay, who will face each other in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Aranas won over Duong Quoc Hoang of Vietnam, 11-9, while Bongay defeated Lo Ho Sum of Hong Kong, 11-8, during their round-of-16 matches. Earlier in the day, Aranas edged compatriot Demosthenes Pul-pul, 11-6, and Bongay beat Ibrahim Bin Amir, 11-4.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Anthony Raga also made it through to the quarterfinals with victories over Desmond Goh of Singapore, 11-9, and Dang Thanh Kien of Vietnam, 11-4.

In the women’s side, Geona Kristine Chua was the last Filipina standing in the winners’ bracket after a 7-1 win over Chang Li Chia of Chinese Taipei.

Rubilen Amit lost to Yu Anran of China, 7-5, and Chezka Centeno was beaten by Jessica Tan of Singapore, 7-6, to go down to the losers’ bracket.

