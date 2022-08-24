Johann Chua stuns home bet, Biado advances in Asian 9-Ball

JOHANN Chua scored a huge win over hometown bet Aloysius Yapp, 9-3, on Wednesday in the first day of the 2022 APF Asian 9-Ball Open at the Aspire Recreation Centre in Singapore.

Chua relegated Yapp to the losers’ bracket with a dominating showing against one of the top players in Asia with a resume that includes a runner-up finish in last year’s US Open.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Chua will take on Hayato Hijikata of Japan on Thursday with the winner moving outright to the knockout phase of the first-year tournament sanctioned by the Asian Pool Federation.

Chua started the day with a 9-3 win over Trung Tri Tran of Vietnam, arranging a match-up with Yapp, who drew a first-round bye.

Carlo Biado also moved one win away from an automatic place in the knockout rounds after beating Arun of Indonesia, 9-2. He will meet Luong Duc Thien of Vietnam on Thursday.

Jeff De Luna also stayed in the winners’ bracket of the double elimination tournament by defeating Kwek Kia Rui of Singapore, 9-2.

James Aranas beat Andri, 9-8, and Anthony Raga won over Tanes Tansomboon of Thailand, 9-3, and Abdul Waie of Brunei, 9-2, to also close in on a spot in the knockout phase.

