James Aranas finishes second in Asian 9-ball after close loss to Ko Pin Yi

JAMES Aranas lost a close finale to Ko Pin Yi of Chinese Taipei, 13-11, on Sunday in the 2022 APF Asian 9-Ball Open at the Aspire Recreation Centre in Singapore.

Aranas faltered with crucial mistakes after a 10-10 tie and finished second at the end of a relatively impressive showing in the tournament that drew 96 competitors.

The player called as 'Dodong Diamond' back home committed a miscue in the 21st rack with a scratch, enabling Ko to break the tie with a one-to-nine combination.

After holding in the alternate break format final, Ko reached hill with a break-and-run in the 22nd and closed the match with another break-and-run in the 24th.

Ko proved to be a nemesis for Filipino pool players in the tournament after also beating Johann Chua, 11-2, in the semifinals on Sunday afternoon.

Aranas started the day with an 11-6 win over Naoyuki Oi of Japan but an all-Filipino final did not materizlise after Chua's defeat.

Chezka Centeno ruled the women's event, beating Seo Seoa of Korea, 11-7.

