    James Aranas beats Bongay, joins Johann Chua in Asian 9-Ball semifinals

    by Reuben Terrado
    James Aranas
    James Aranas continues to fly the flag.
    PHOTO: Screenshot from Asian Pool Federation

    JAMES Aranas joined Johann Chua as the last remaining Filipinos in the 2022 APF Asian 9-Ball Open, beating compatriot Lauro Bongay, 11-2, on Saturday night at the Aspire Recreation Centre.

    James Aranas, Chua reach semis

    Aranas, known in the billiards circles as "Dodong Diamond", asserted himself early, taking a 6-0 lead in the rout of Bongay to advance into the semifinals where he will face Naoyuki Oi of Japan on Sunday morning.

    Oi beat Anthony Raga, 11-5, preventing an all-Filipino semifinal.

    Aranas’ win opened the possibility of an all-Filipino final in the inaugural edition of the tournament after Chua also made it to the semifinals in the other side of the bracket.

    Chua defeated Robbie Capito of Hong Kong, 11-10, in the quarterfinals early in the day, keeping himself in contention for another major title after capturing the Southeast Asian Games gold in 9-bal in Hanoi last May.

      In the women’s side, Rubilen Amit and Chezka Centeno will face each other in the quarterfinals after beating separate foes.

      Amit defeated Yuki Hiraguchi of Japan, 9-3, while Centeno won over Suvene Ng of Singapore by the same scoreline.

