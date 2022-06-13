Bata, Biado withdraw from 2022 World Cup of Pool

EFREN "Bata" Reyes and Carlo Biado have withdrawn from the 2022 World Cup of Pool, organizer Matchroom Pool said in a statement on its social media accounts.

Matchroom Pool cited "travel issues" as the reason for the pullout, with Team Philippines being replaced by Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Noon and Noppon Saengkham.

The competition would have been the return of Reyes in the World Cup of Pool, an event he has won twice with Francisco "Django" Bustamante including the inaugural edition in 2006.

The event is set to begin on Tuesday at the Brentwood Centre in Essex, England.

