Dennis Orcollo moves closer to US Open knockout rounds

DENNIS Orcollo moved closer to a spot in the knockout round of the 2021 US Open Pool Championship, beating Corey Deuel of the US, 11-1, and Alexis Kazakis of Greece, 11-3, on Wednesday in Atlantic City (Thursday Manila time).

Orcollo continued to post lopsided wins to emerge as one of the 16 players still in the winners’ bracket of the 9-ball double elimination event with a $300,000 prize pool.

The Filipino former world 8-ball champion, who earlier scored a 9-0 blanking of Miguel Angel Giron Mendieta of Honduras, has given up only six racks in the competition.

Johann Chua is the only other unbeaten Pinoy, defeating Christopher Lawson, 11-5, and Pijus Labutis of Lithuania, 11-6.

Others are looking to advance into the knockout stage via the losers’ bracket.

Dennis Orcollo

