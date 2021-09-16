Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Billiards

    Dennis Orcollo moves closer to US Open knockout rounds

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago

    DENNIS Orcollo moved closer to a spot in the knockout round of the 2021 US Open Pool Championship, beating Corey Deuel of the US, 11-1, and Alexis Kazakis of Greece, 11-3, on Wednesday in Atlantic City (Thursday Manila time).

    Orcollo continued to post lopsided wins to emerge as one of the 16 players still in the winners’ bracket of the 9-ball double elimination event with a $300,000 prize pool.

    The Filipino former world 8-ball champion, who earlier scored a 9-0 blanking of Miguel Angel Giron Mendieta of Honduras, has given up only six racks in the competition.

    Johann Chua is the only other unbeaten Pinoy, defeating Christopher Lawson, 11-5, and Pijus Labutis of Lithuania, 11-6.

    Others are looking to advance into the knockout stage via the losers’ bracket.

