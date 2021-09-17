Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Billiards

    Orcollo among four Pinoys in last 16 of US Open Pool Championship

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    dennis orcollo us open
    PHOTO: Matchroom Pool on Facebook

    THE Philippines’ Dennis Orcollo, Johann Chua, Carlo Biado, and Rodrigo Geronimo clinched spots in the last 16 of the 2021 US Open Pool Championship on Thursday (Friday morning Manila time) in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

    PH at 2021 US Open Pool Championship

    Orcollo stayed unbeaten in the tournament with a $300,000 prize pool after beating Oliver Szolnoki of Hungary, 11-6, while Chua also remained unblemished after winning over Mieszko Fortunski of Poland, 11-7.

    Biado advanced via the losers’ bracket after beating compatriot Jeff De Luna, 11-6, and Jayson Shaw of Scotland, 11-8.

    carlo biado

    Geronimo also made it to the final 16 through the losers’ bracket. After he lost to Max Lechner of Austria, 11-2, Geronimo bounced back after he defeated Neils Feijen of Netherlands, 11-6.

      The round-of-16 begins on Friday (Saturday morning, Manila time) with Orcollo facing Mario He of Austria, and Chua going up against John Morra of Canada.

      Biado looks to advance in the quarterfinals against David Alcaide Bermudez of Spain, as Geronimo faces Denis Grabe of Estonia.

