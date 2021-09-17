Orcollo among four Pinoys in last 16 of US Open Pool Championship

THE Philippines’ Dennis Orcollo, Johann Chua, Carlo Biado, and Rodrigo Geronimo clinched spots in the last 16 of the 2021 US Open Pool Championship on Thursday (Friday morning Manila time) in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Orcollo stayed unbeaten in the tournament with a $300,000 prize pool after beating Oliver Szolnoki of Hungary, 11-6, while Chua also remained unblemished after winning over Mieszko Fortunski of Poland, 11-7.

Biado advanced via the losers’ bracket after beating compatriot Jeff De Luna, 11-6, and Jayson Shaw of Scotland, 11-8.

PHOTO: Matchroom Pool on Facebook

Geronimo also made it to the final 16 through the losers’ bracket. After he lost to Max Lechner of Austria, 11-2, Geronimo bounced back after he defeated Neils Feijen of Netherlands, 11-6.

The round-of-16 begins on Friday (Saturday morning, Manila time) with Orcollo facing Mario He of Austria, and Chua going up against John Morra of Canada.

Biado looks to advance in the quarterfinals against David Alcaide Bermudez of Spain, as Geronimo faces Denis Grabe of Estonia.

