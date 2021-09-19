Orcollo gives up early lead vs Yapp, falls short of US Open final

DENNIS Orcollo suffered a disappointing 11-6 defeat over Aloysius Yapp of Singapore in the semifinals of the 2021 US Open Pool Championship in Atlantic City.

Orcollo came into the match unbeaten in seven matches only to succumb to Yapp with only one game to go to the championship round.

The former world 8-ball champion was also leading 3-0 but Orcollo was unable to maintain his lead against the Singaporean.

Yapp continued his charge in a campaign where he also defeated last year's champion Joshua Filler, 11-3.

The Singaporean pool sensation also beat Rodrigo Geronimo in the quarterfinals to make it back-to-back wins at the expense of Filipinos.

Carlo Biado is the last Filipino still alive for the $50,000 top prize as he looks to advance into the finals in his match against Naoyuki Oi of Japan.

