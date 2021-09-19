Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Sep 19
    Billiards

    Orcollo gives up early lead vs Yapp, falls short of US Open final

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Dennis Orcollo Aloysius Yapp US Open
    PHOTO: Matchroom Pool on Facebook

    DENNIS Orcollo suffered a disappointing 11-6 defeat over Aloysius Yapp of Singapore in the semifinals of the 2021 US Open Pool Championship in Atlantic City.

    Dennis Orcollo vs Yapp recap

    Orcollo came into the match unbeaten in seven matches only to succumb to Yapp with only one game to go to the championship round.

    The former world 8-ball champion was also leading 3-0 but Orcollo was unable to maintain his lead against the Singaporean.

    Yapp continued his charge in a campaign where he also defeated last year's champion Joshua Filler, 11-3.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The Singaporean pool sensation also beat Rodrigo Geronimo in the quarterfinals to make it back-to-back wins at the expense of Filipinos.

      Carlo Biado is the last Filipino still alive for the $50,000 top prize as he looks to advance into the finals in his match against Naoyuki Oi of Japan.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Continue reading below ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Matchroom Pool on Facebook

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again